Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Season’s first pelican touches down in Saskatoon’s ‘splash zone’ on Monday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
American White Pelican. View image in full screen
American White Pelican. Photo credit / Meewasin Valley Authority
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first pelican of the season has landed in the “Splash Zone” in Saskatoon, according to a release from the Meewasin Valley Authority.

On April 8 at 11:48 a.m., the Meewasin Valley Authority said it was confirmed by the Saskatoon Nature Society that the first pelican of 2024 landed between the CPR Bridge and the Weir on the South Saskatchewan River.

American White Pelican.
American White Pelican. Photo credit / Meewasin Valley Authority

“We’re thrilled to welcome the pelicans back to the river valley,” said Andrea Lafond, CEO of Meewasin.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their arrival makes spring feel real.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Pelican Watch began in 1996 with arrival dates ranging from April 2 in 2017 to as late as April 20 in 2020.

This year, the first landing happened one week earlier than in 2023 according to the Meewasin Valley Authority.

Trending Now

It said the pelicans seen at the Weir have come to Saskatoon from Redberry Lake 70 km northwest of the city and that the birds make the 140-kilometre round trip daily.

Each year, Saskatoon residents are encouraged to enter the Pelican Watch contest, a guessing game to accurately predict the first pelican touchdown of the season.

Click to play video: 'Pelican Watch returns for another year'
Pelican Watch returns for another year
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices