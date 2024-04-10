Season’s first pelican touches down in Saskatoon’s ‘splash zone’ on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The first pelican of the season has landed in the “Splash Zone” in Saskatoon, according to a release from the Meewasin Valley Authority.

On April 8 at 11:48 a.m., the Meewasin Valley Authority said it was confirmed by the Saskatoon Nature Society that the first pelican of 2024 landed between the CPR Bridge and the Weir on the South Saskatchewan River.

American White Pelican. Photo credit / Meewasin Valley Authority

“We’re thrilled to welcome the pelicans back to the river valley,” said Andrea Lafond, CEO of Meewasin.

“Their arrival makes spring feel real.”

The Pelican Watch began in 1996 with arrival dates ranging from April 2 in 2017 to as late as April 20 in 2020.

This year, the first landing happened one week earlier than in 2023 according to the Meewasin Valley Authority.

It said the pelicans seen at the Weir have come to Saskatoon from Redberry Lake 70 km northwest of the city and that the birds make the 140-kilometre round trip daily.

Each year, Saskatoon residents are encouraged to enter the Pelican Watch contest, a guessing game to accurately predict the first pelican touchdown of the season.