Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Mass timber construction approved for more builds in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
A new building is being built at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, June, 13, 2016. The province is making building-code changes allowing for the use of mass timber in buildings up to 18 storeys, an increase from the previous 12-storey limit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A new building is being built at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, June, 13, 2016. The province is making building-code changes allowing for the use of mass timber in buildings up to 18 storeys, an increase from the previous 12-storey limit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The use of mass timber in British Columbia is moving up and expanding to schools, libraries and other construction.

The province says it’s making building-code changes allowing for the use of mass timber in buildings up to 18 storeys, an increase from the previous 12-storey limit.

Click to play video: 'Sustainable mass timber housing project opening in Coquitlam'
Sustainable mass timber housing project opening in Coquitlam

The expansion also includes building with mass timber for housing, retail, light and medium industrial construction and care facilities, as part of government efforts to streamline provincial housing permits and authorizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says in a statement the changes will help reduce carbon pollution, support forestry, create jobs and build more homes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Mass timber, also known as engineered wood, can be used in place of steel or concrete and is made of smaller wood connected with adhesives, dowels, nails or screws to create larger structural components.

Jagrup Brar, minister of state for trade and chair of the Mass Timber Advisory Council, says the expansion helps diversify both the forestry and the construction industries.

Click to play video: 'Structurlam Expands'
Structurlam Expands
Trending Now

“This is another step forward for British Columbia’s world-class mass-timber sector as we continue to accelerate the adoption of this strong, clean building technology,” Brar says in a news release.

Betsy Agar, director of buildings at the clean energy think tank Pembina Institute, says the expansion to mass timber is a tangible solution to the twin challenges of housing affordability and the climate crisis being delivered through the B.C. Building Code.

Story continues below advertisement

“Embracing the expansion of mass timber in taller buildings highlights the critical role of embodied carbon awareness while ensuring all Canadians live in safe, healthy, climate-resilient homes that are affordable to heat and cool,” Agar says in a statement.

 

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices