Peterborough YWCA’s Walk A Mile In Their Shoes fundraiser returns after 4-year hiatus

With a slightly altered name but the same focus, the YWCA Peterborough Haliburton is bringing back its popular fundraiser Walk A Mile to support victims of gender-based violence.

The newly named Walk A Mile In Their Shoes returns on Friday, May 24 and will see participants don red footwear and walk in downtown Peterborough to raise funds and awareness of the YWCA programs and services. This year’s fundraising goal is $20,000.

The event previously ran for 11 years as Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, and raised nearly $1 million. Organizers in May 2020 announced the event would end, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will support the YWCA’s Journey of Care, which encompasses the organization’s signature programs and services for women, children and gender-diverse individuals. Among the programs is the Crossroads Shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

There is also the Support Team for Abuse Response Today (START) program, a service hub available for drop-ins (Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) for women who have concerns about the safety of their relationship or who would like to find ways to move forward in their lives.

“Your support ensures that a woman who is fleeing gender-based violence not only has a safe place to recover, but also the wrap-around healing programming she needs as she stands on her own, walking her path to the life of her choosing, free from fear and violence,” the YWCA states.

Registration for the walk is $40 for a limited-time early bird rate, which includes a lunch, a custom water bottle and a T-shirt. All ages, genders and abilities are welcome. Organizers say the walking route will accommodate accessibility and mobility devices.

Check-in for participants will open at 11 a.m. and the walk will begin at noon.

One of our most popular events is back: #WalkAMileInTheirShoes returns to Ptbo on May 24!

The event will raise funds for women and children recovering from gender-based violence.

So dig out your red shoes, grab your team and join us. Register today!https://t.co/hanBSNVLD7 pic.twitter.com/ktnDHPSOKK — YWCA Peterborough Haliburton (@YWCA_PH) April 10, 2024

“Participants can sign up as a solo walker or with a team, and we encourage local groups and businesses to challenge others to a fundraising contest for a good cause,” the YWCA states.

You can register online.

KawarthaNow and Corus Entertainment’s Global Peterborough, 101.5 The Wolf FM and 100.5 Fresh Radio are media sponsors for the event.

