Crime

Police question ‘person of interest’ in woman’s death near Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
A police cruiser is seen in front of a residential building. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a woman in Candiac, a South Shore suburb of Montreal. Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News.
Quebec provincial police say they are becoming increasingly convinced that a woman in her late 20s found dead in an apartment southwest of Montreal was a homicide victim.

Spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel says a man in his 30s, described as a person of interest, is being questioned by investigators.

He says police are working today on the homicide theory as they continue investigating the scene in Candiac, Que.

Local police were called to the suburban apartment building by someone concerned for the woman’s safety.

Police say her body bore marks of violence but an autopsy will be necessary before the cause of death is confirmed.

The violent crimes unit of the Quebec provincial police has taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested in woman’s stabbing death east of Montreal: police'
Man arrested in woman’s stabbing death east of Montreal: police
© 2024 The Canadian Press

