Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Got an old iPhone? Here’s how to submit a class-action settlement claim

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Apple to pay up to $14.4M in iPhone throttling settlement'
Apple to pay up to $14.4M in iPhone throttling settlement
WATCH: Apple to pay up to $14.4M in iPhone throttling settlement – Mar 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Do you own or have you ever owned an iPhone 6 or 7? You might be eligible for a payout from Apple under a Canada-wide class-action settlement worth up to $14.4 million.

The class-action settlement with Apple was approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and is related to a lawsuit over software updates and alleged defects in older iPhones.

Class members include residents of Canada, aside from Quebec, as of June 15, 2023, who bought or had an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 or 7 Plus smartphones, and updated to the iOS version 10.2.1 or before Dec. 21, 2017.

All eligible class members who meet these criteria have until Sept. 2, 2024, to submit their claims online.

They can do so by filling out a form on the settlement website.

Story continues below advertisement

If people are unsure that this class action applies to them, they can confirm by entering their serial number on the settlement website.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Those Canadians who do submit their claim by the deadline could get up to $150 after deducting legal fees.

Click to play video: 'Apple iPhone $14.4M class-action settlement considered by B.C. Supreme Court'
Apple iPhone $14.4M class-action settlement considered by B.C. Supreme Court
Trending Now

This class-action lawsuit against Apple was launched in 2018.

It alleges that the tech giant intentionally concealed performance mitigation features of iOS versions 10.2.1, 10.3, 11 and/or 11.2.

The class action also alleged defects caused the iPhones to prematurely age, degrade and shut down unexpectedly as well as battery problems.

Apple has denied these allegations but has agreed to pay between $11.1 million and $14.4 million under the settlement.

Story continues below advertisement

This class action was certified in June 2023 by the B.C. Supreme Court, but it affects Apple customers in different provinces minus Quebec, which has a separate ongoing case raising similar concerns about older iPhone models.

In 2020, Apple settled a similar case in the United States involving so called “throttling” of iPhone 6 and 7 models, agreeing to pay up to $US500 million. 

— with a file from The Canadian Press 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices