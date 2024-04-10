Menu

Canada

Trudeau expected to testify at foreign interference inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 7:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Foreign interference inquiry hears details of Trudeau’s secret interference briefings'
Foreign interference inquiry hears details of Trudeau’s secret interference briefings
WATCH: Foreign interference inquiry hears details of Trudeau's secret interference briefings
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify on Wednesday at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada’s last two elections.

The inquiry has already heard that China and other state actors attempted to interfere, but there has been little evidence so far to indicate whether they were successful.

Trudeau has maintained over the last year that foreign interference had no meaningful impact on Canada’s free and fair elections, which echoes what senior government officials have told Parliament.

Click to play video: 'Redacted CSIS files presented at foreign interference inquiry'
Redacted CSIS files presented at foreign interference inquiry
Trending Now

Several members of Trudeau’s cabinet are also slated to testify, including government House leader Karina Gould, who is currently on maternity leave.

Story continues below advertisement

As the former minister of democratic institutions, she was tasked with curbing foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

They were originally planned to be the final witnesses during this phase of the inquiry, but the commissioner agreed to recall David Vigneault, director of Canada’s spy service, to respond to questions about certain documents by video conference on Friday. 

