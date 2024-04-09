Nanaimo’s unhoused population jumps nearly 19% but officials think it’s likely higher

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo, B.C.’s unhoused population is rising quickly according to a new report.

The fourth consecutive Nationally Coordinated Point-in-Time Count in Nanaimo was conducted on April 27, 2023.

Researchers found that at least 515 people were without homes in Nanaimo, which is a jump of nearly 19 per cent from the previous survey conducted in the spring of 2020 and a nearly 200-per cent jump from 2016.

“On the day of the2023 count, 78.4 per cent of those enumerated were ‘unsheltered’, that is, staying in public spaces, encampments, vehicles, makeshift shelters or in places not intended for human habitation,” the report states.

“The percentage of Unsheltered represents an increase from 2020 and a return to close to the 2018 level of 83 per cent in the proportion of unsheltered. This figure is significant as it far higher almost any other designated community that conducts PiT (point in time) Counts in Canada.”

The report said Victoria’s 2023 count showed that only 14.5 per cent of those enumerated were sleeping rough of in places unfit for human habitation.

The high number of unsheltered homeless is one sign of the low number of emergency and or other types of shelter spaces in Nanaimo,” according to the report.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog told Global News that he believes the number is much higher.

“The new numbers are sadly no surprise, it shows a substantial increase, that was expected, and even the report itself notes that most of the people on the front lines, including our own firefighters, CSOs and bylaw officers, believe the number is closer to 1,000 than the actual official count,” he said.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said 1,600 affordable housing units in Nanaimo are either built or under construction.

“We just announced 100 supportive housing units with Nanaimo a couple of months ago,” he said. “And we actually are actively working with the city right now, with staff to identify more sites so that we can get people indoors and get them the support they need.”

Kahlon said the province was struggling to help the City of Nanaimo find locations for affordable housing.

“We know the data is clear that when you get people into housing, you can get them the supports that they need, get them the stability that they need,” he said. “And that’s why we’ve been focusing on getting housing built and getting housing online.”