Kelowna to spend $21M on upgrading parks this year

The City of Kelowna says it will invest $95 million in infrastructure projects this year, including $21 million in local parks.

Part of that spending includes construction on the fifth phase of Glenmore recreation park.

Designed in 2023 following lengthy input from community engagement sessions, the park will eventually offer numerous amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, a turf field, fitness equipment and landscape improvements.

Also this year, construction crews will begin improving the community park on DeHart Road in the Lower Mission neighbourhood.

The park will feature a playground, fitness equipment, skateboard features, a pickleball court, a basketball court, a fenced dog run and a multi-use field.

And, lastly, construction on Burne Park, adjacent to Mill Creek, will begin this fall.

Knox Mountain Park, Ben Lee Park, Tallgrass Park and Kinsmen Park will also see upgrades as well.

“We’re creating new parks and upgrading well-loved ones, which will provide residents with vibrant, accessible, outdoor spaces where they can connect with their families, friends and neighbours,” said Robert Parlane, park and building planning manager.

“These spaces offer both passive and active recreation options, are accessible to people of all ages and abilities, and play an important part in building community here in Kelowna.”