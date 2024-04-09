Menu

Crime

Body found in Guelph neighbourhood not considered suspicious: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 9, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
The discovery of a body found in a north end Guelph neighbourhood is not being considered suspicious. View image in full screen
The discovery of a body found in a north end Guelph neighbourhood is not being considered suspicious. Guelph police
Foul play has been ruled out after the discovery of a body in a north-end Guelph neighbourhood.

Officers with the Guelph Police Service were called to an area of Speedvale Avenue East and Marlborough Road on Monday.

Investigators believe the deceased is a person who was reported missing on Jan 30.

They don’t believe the death is considered suspicious.

Police say they have contacted the family of the deceased and are respecting their wishes for privacy.

They say no other information on the death is being released.

