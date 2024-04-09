SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Owner of family-run Kingston store says solar eclipse brought uptick in business

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 4:13 pm
2 min read
The General Brock's Commissary was among the businesses that opted to remain open in downtown Kingston during the solar eclipse on Apr. 8, 2024. For manager Chris Shelley, that decision was down to materializing on eclipse-themed merchandise. View image in full screen
The General Brock's Commissary was among the businesses that opted to remain open in downtown Kingston during the solar eclipse on Apr. 8, 2024. For manager Chris Shelley, that decision was down to materializing on eclipse-themed merchandise. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share

Chris Shelley opened his store to customers on a day when many businesses in downtown Kingston, Ont., were closed.

Despite concerns from many about a surge in traffic to road delays and a traffic gridlock, it’s a decision Shelley said he took to capitalize on the store’s eclipse-themed merchandise.

“It (had) been a pretty busy weekend. People started showing up Friday… on Sunday we really saw an increase,” he said.

By Monday morning, he said the t-shirts had almost sold out. Such attention to merchandise is something he equates to the eclipse, adding that he thinks the city could end up being a prime tourist destination once more.

“We looked at the possibilities for today. We knew there were going to be a lot of people from out of town. We’ve got a lot of great eclipse merchandise to offer them… we wanted to be open so that people could come in, experience the commissary, and find all the great things that Kingston has to offer,” Shelley said.

City officials had previously predicted that there could be up to 500,000 visitors coming in to view the eclipse at the Limestone City. And while such a high number did not materialize, the event saw visitors coming in from communities in and around Kingston.

In a previous interview with Global News, one visitor from Boston, Will Roughton, said making the trip was worth the hype.

As for Shelley, he said he feels the eclipse is a sign that things could be turning around this year.

“This celestial event is going to bring people’s focus onto Kingston. I think it’s maybe a sign from the heavens,” he said.

“I think things are going to get better. Tourist numbers are going to go back up. And we’re going to have a great year here at downtown Kingston.’

Thousands gather at Kingston’s Fort Henry to view Solar Eclipse
