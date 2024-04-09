Owner of family-run Kingston store says solar eclipse brought uptick in business

Chris Shelley opened his store to customers on a day when many businesses in downtown Kingston, Ont., were closed.

Despite concerns from many about a surge in traffic to road delays and a traffic gridlock, it’s a decision Shelley said he took to capitalize on the store’s eclipse-themed merchandise.

“It (had) been a pretty busy weekend. People started showing up Friday… on Sunday we really saw an increase,” he said.

By Monday morning, he said the t-shirts had almost sold out. Such attention to merchandise is something he equates to the eclipse, adding that he thinks the city could end up being a prime tourist destination once more.

“We looked at the possibilities for today. We knew there were going to be a lot of people from out of town. We’ve got a lot of great eclipse merchandise to offer them… we wanted to be open so that people could come in, experience the commissary, and find all the great things that Kingston has to offer,” Shelley said.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials had previously predicted that there could be up to 500,000 visitors coming in to view the eclipse at the Limestone City. And while such a high number did not materialize, the event saw visitors coming in from communities in and around Kingston.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a previous interview with Global News, one visitor from Boston, Will Roughton, said making the trip was worth the hype.

As for Shelley, he said he feels the eclipse is a sign that things could be turning around this year.

“This celestial event is going to bring people’s focus onto Kingston. I think it’s maybe a sign from the heavens,” he said.

“I think things are going to get better. Tourist numbers are going to go back up. And we’re going to have a great year here at downtown Kingston.’