Spring finally arrives in Manitoba with above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast

After a winter full of uncertain and unpredictable weather, most Manitobans won’t be too sad to learn that the province is seeing temperatures well above seasonal in the second week of April.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics says the normal high at this time of year is 9 C — but every forecasted high for the next week will exceed that, including a predicted 22 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday.

But it’s not all up from here. Temperatures will drop down to seasonal — or potentially a little lower — before we get back to the much-needed warmth.

“We do a see a weak cold front coming through. That’ll shift winds northwesterly and set up slightly cooler weather for Thursday, possibly a bit of a chance of showers later tomorrow and Thursday as well,” Kehler told 680 CJOB.

“We’re not expecting any heavy rain — could see a millimetre or two here and there and then it looks like warming up again as we move into the weekend.”

Manitobans, however, have nothing to complain about, he said, as not everyone in western Canada has been quite so lucky.

“I like to joke that in Alberta, winter’s never over, it’s just on pause — Calgary had its second-snowiest March on record and they’ve had more this April, so unfortunately for them, winter isn’t quite over.”