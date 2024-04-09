High water levels possible around Kingston with heavy rains: Cataraqui Conservation

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rains forecast for the Kingston area in the coming days could lead to high water levels and flows in and around the city, officials warn.

Cataraqui Conservation issued a watershed conditions statement Tuesday with between 30 and 45 mm of rain forecast for the coming days.

“Forecasts vary and include uncertainty. If the rainfall received is in the higher end of the forecasted range, and especially if it occurs over a short period of time, inland lakes and streams may rise quickly,” the statement reads.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution, particularly around all dams (inflow and outflow channels), fast-flowing watercourses, and stormwater ponds.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast calls for rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Kingston area.

Cataraqui Conservation said many stream flows in the area have only recently returned to normal levels after heavy rain last Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

While the organization said flooding is not expected, localized inundation of low-lying and poorly drained areas is possible.