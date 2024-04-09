Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

High water levels possible around Kingston with heavy rains: Cataraqui Conservation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Cataraqui Conservation is warning high water levels are possible with heavy rains forecast around the Kingston area in the coming days. View image in full screen
Cataraqui Conservation is warning high water levels are possible with heavy rains forecast around the Kingston area in the coming days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heavy rains forecast for the Kingston area in the coming days could lead to high water levels and flows in and around the city, officials warn.

Cataraqui Conservation issued a watershed conditions statement Tuesday with between 30 and 45 mm of rain forecast for the coming days.

“Forecasts vary and include uncertainty. If the rainfall received is in the higher end of the forecasted range, and especially if it occurs over a short period of time, inland lakes and streams may rise quickly,” the statement reads.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution, particularly around all dams (inflow and outflow channels), fast-flowing watercourses, and stormwater ponds.”

Trending Now

As of Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast calls for rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Kingston area.

Cataraqui Conservation said many stream flows in the area have only recently returned to normal levels after heavy rain last Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

While the organization said flooding is not expected, localized inundation of low-lying and poorly drained areas is possible.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices