Canada

Kingston police look for missing person

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 1:08 pm
1 min read
Sabina Monea, 22, who also goes by "Jo" was last seen in the area of Victoria Parks Friday, police say.
Kingston police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Sabina Monea, 22, who also goes by “Jo” was last seen in the area of Victoria Parks Friday.

Police say Monea is known to frequent shelters in the Kingston area.

Monea is 5’6” tall, 125 lbs., with a slim build, brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair cut in the style of what police describe as a “mullet.”

Monea was last seen wearing a white jacket, black leggings, and a pink hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Lachapelle by email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

 

