Kingston police look for missing person

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Sabina Monea, 22, who also goes by “Jo” was last seen in the area of Victoria Parks Friday.

Police say Monea is known to frequent shelters in the Kingston area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Monea is 5’6” tall, 125 lbs., with a slim build, brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair cut in the style of what police describe as a “mullet.”

Monea was last seen wearing a white jacket, black leggings, and a pink hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Lachapelle by email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.