Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Collision on University of Saskatchewan campus closes College Drive

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
Saskatoon police have roads blocked on the University of Saskatchewan campus Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision. . View image in full screen
Saskatoon police have roads blocked on the University of Saskatchewan campus Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police have roads blocked on the University of Saskatchewan campus Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision.

Police say there was a collision at College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Saskatoon Fire Department confirmed four vehicles were involved in a crash and one patient was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is currently fully restricted on College Drive between Clarence Avenue North and Preston Avenue North.

Trending Now

Motorists are asked to detour for the time being.

Police say there is still access to hospital services for those that need it.

More to come

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices