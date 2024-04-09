Collision on University of Saskatchewan campus closes College Drive

Saskatoon police have roads blocked on the University of Saskatchewan campus Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision.
Police say there was a collision at College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North.
Saskatoon Fire Department confirmed four vehicles were involved in a crash and one patient was taken to the hospital.
Traffic is currently fully restricted on College Drive between Clarence Avenue North and Preston Avenue North.
Motorists are asked to detour for the time being.
Police say there is still access to hospital services for those that need it.
