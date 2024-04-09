Menu

Canada

Worker injured inside construction zone in DVP hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 8:57 am
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a construction worker was injured in a hit and run on the Don Valley Parkway early Tuesday.

Police said the worker was hit at around 1:11 a.m. on the expressway near the Spanbridge Road overpass area.

Investigators said the northbound curb land and middle lane were closed overnight for construction and that the area was “marked accordingly.”

A light-coloured SUV driving northbound on the DVP drove into the construction zone and struck a 46-year-old man who was working, police said.

The SUV did not stop and kept going northbound on the DVP, police said, adding the vehicle likely has front end damage.

Police said the construction worker suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

