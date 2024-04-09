Guelph, Ont. man wins $100K in Lotto 6/49 draw

Send this page to someone via email

One man from Guelph is $100,000 richer.

Liang Chen scored the last six of seven Encore numbers correctly in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Feb. 14.

He bought the ticket from the Fill Store Convenience on Victoria Road.

Initially, Chen said he was surprised by the result.

“I knew I had a ticket for the Super Draw, but the prize amount didn’t add up to one of the Super Draw prizes. That’s when I realized I won on Encore,” Chen said in a news release from the OLG.

He described the cheque he received as beautiful.

Chen said he plans to use some of the money on plane tickets and go back home to visit family