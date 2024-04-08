Menu

Canada

Trial begins for man accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 vaccine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:08 pm
1 min read
Michael Gordon Jackson View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP charged Michael Gordon Jackson with abduction and issued a Canada-wide warrant in hopes of finding seven-year-old Sarah Jackson. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
The trial for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in November 2021 has begun in Regina.

The trial is centred around Michael Gordon Jackson, a 53-year-old who pleaded not guilty to abduction in contravention of a child custody order.

On Monday at the Court of King’s Bench, the 14-person jury was selected in front of a full courtroom.

During jury selection, justice Heather MacMillan-Brown asked potential jurors if they had any biases in relations to the COVID-19 vaccination or vaccination mandate – especially when it relates to children.

Jackson is standing trial for a one count charge of abduction of his daughter in contravention of a child custody order. He is representing himself for the two-week trial.

Back in November 2021, the child’s mother accused Jackson of refusing to return her after an allotted visit.

After a Canada-wide warrant was issued, both the seven-year-old child and Jackson were found three months later inside a vehicle in Vernon, B.C.

Jackson had made an appearance on Live With Laura-Lynn on Rumble, telling the host that he does not want his daughter to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and “kept her” after his visitation during the Nov. 11. 2021 long weekend.

An Amber Alert for the child was never issued because police said the situation did not meet the criteria.

Over the next two weeks, the 14 jury members will listen to evidence from both sides but only 12 will make a decision based on the evidence before them.

