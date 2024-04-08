Menu

Canada

Time-lapse: Peterborough, Ont., during the total solar eclipse

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 5:00 pm
1 min read
A time-lapse video of the total solar eclipse in Peterborough, Ont., captured on the Global Peterborough tower cam from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8, 2024.
Peterborough, Ont., was thrown into brief darkness as the total solar eclipse passed over the city on Monday afternoon.

The following is a time-lapse video from the Global Peterborough tower cam, recorded from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The moon’s shadow, which moved across North America, first arrived in Ontario just before 2 p.m.

Peterborough was just outside the path of totality (the moon’s maximum coverage of the sun).  The partial eclipse in Peterborough began at 2:07 p.m. and the maximum eclipse occurred at 3:21. The partial eclipse ended at 4:43 p.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

South of the city, the towns of Cobourg and Port Hope were closer to the totality path, however, cloudy conditions prevented optimal viewing of the celestial event.

More to come

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

