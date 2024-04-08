Time-lapse: Peterborough, Ont., during the total solar eclipse

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough, Ont., was thrown into brief darkness as the total solar eclipse passed over the city on Monday afternoon.

The following is a time-lapse video from the Global Peterborough tower cam, recorded from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The moon’s shadow, which moved across North America, first arrived in Ontario just before 2 p.m.

Peterborough was just outside the path of totality (the moon’s maximum coverage of the sun). The partial eclipse in Peterborough began at 2:07 p.m. and the maximum eclipse occurred at 3:21. The partial eclipse ended at 4:43 p.m.

South of the city, the towns of Cobourg and Port Hope were closer to the totality path, however, cloudy conditions prevented optimal viewing of the celestial event.

