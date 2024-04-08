No injuries after overnight fire destroys barn in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported or animals involved following a large barn fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on the weekend.

According to Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Chief Terry Jones, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a report of a barn fire on Bethel Road, about 10 kilometres east of the village of Omemee.

Crews found a covered structure used to store hay fully involved.

He says the barn contained about 300 round bales of hay.

Crews from four fire stations responded to the blaze, Jones reported.

The cause of the fire is connected to a spark from a previous fire on the property, Jones said.

Damage is estimated at $150,000, the fire chief said.