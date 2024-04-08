Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries after overnight fire destroys barn in Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 2:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No injuries or animals hurt following major barn fire in Kawartha Lakes'
No injuries or animals hurt following major barn fire in Kawartha Lakes
Kawrtha Lakes firefighters were busy with an overnight fire at a farm on Bethel Road, west of Fowler's Corners, early Saturday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No injuries were reported or animals involved following a large barn fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on the weekend.

According to Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Chief Terry Jones, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a report of a barn fire on Bethel Road, about 10 kilometres east of the village of Omemee.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Crews found a covered structure used to store hay fully involved.

He says the barn contained about 300 round bales of hay.

Trending Now

Crews from four fire stations responded to the blaze, Jones reported.

The cause of the fire is connected to a spark from a previous fire on the property, Jones said.

Damage is estimated at $150,000, the fire chief said.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices