Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg gym teacher charged with sexual offences involving student

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
The Louis Riel School Division says it's assisting Winnipeg police with their investigation. View image in full screen
The Louis Riel School Division says it's assisting Winnipeg police with their investigation. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with a number of sex offences that are alleged to have occurred when she was a physical education teacher at Collège Béliveau.

Police said Amanda Rachelle Sherrett, 41, is facing charges of sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

The investigation began in February, when the child abuse unit was contacted about a sexually exploitative relationship that is alleged to have begun when the suspect was a teacher and the victim, a student at the school, was under 18.

Police said the victim was groomed by the accused, who allegedly engaged in inappropriate and physical and sexual contact while on school trips. Police also said that although the offences started while the victim was still a student, they continued after she no longer attended the school.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sherrett has been released under Crown-authorized conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Monday, the Louis Riel School Division said it’s assisting police with the investigation, and that the teacher was immediately removed from the workplace after the offences were reported.

The division said that it has also notified families and staff about the situation, and has support services available for members of the school community who may need them.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police child abuse investigators at 204-986-3296.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period'
Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices