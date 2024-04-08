Winnipeg gym teacher charged with sexual offences involving student

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with a number of sex offences that are alleged to have occurred when she was a physical education teacher at Collège Béliveau.

Police said Amanda Rachelle Sherrett, 41, is facing charges of sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

The investigation began in February, when the child abuse unit was contacted about a sexually exploitative relationship that is alleged to have begun when the suspect was a teacher and the victim, a student at the school, was under 18.

Police said the victim was groomed by the accused, who allegedly engaged in inappropriate and physical and sexual contact while on school trips. Police also said that although the offences started while the victim was still a student, they continued after she no longer attended the school.

Sherrett has been released under Crown-authorized conditions.

In a statement Monday, the Louis Riel School Division said it’s assisting police with the investigation, and that the teacher was immediately removed from the workplace after the offences were reported.

The division said that it has also notified families and staff about the situation, and has support services available for members of the school community who may need them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police child abuse investigators at 204-986-3296.