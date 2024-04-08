Trudeau’s national security adviser to testify at foreign interference inquiry

The public inquiry studying alleged meddling in Canada’s most recent elections will hear from the prime minister’s national security adviser on Monday.
Nathalie Drouin was named to the post in January.
Vincent Rigby, who was national security adviser from 2020 to 2021, will also answer questions at the inquiry in Ottawa later in the day.
Other senior officials set to testify on Monday include the former deputy ministers of Global Affairs and Public Safety.
The current deputy minister at Global Affairs, David Morrison, and the deputy minister of Justice, François Daigle, are also on the list of 10 witnesses.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.
