Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP searching for missing man last seen in Gimli, Man.

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Mounties say 63-year-old Gerard Dubois has not been seen since April 4. View image in full screen
Mounties say 63-year-old Gerard Dubois has not been seen since April 4. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties are looking for a missing man who was last seen in the Gimli area.

Police say 63-year-old Gerard Dubois left his home on Hansson Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on April 4.

He was driving a red 2008 Ford Escape with Manitoba Licence plate HAJ 859.

Dubois is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants, and a green and black plaid jacket.

Police think he may be heading to the the St. Vital area of Winnipeg or Ile des Chenes.

He may also be disoriented, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to reach out to Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5104, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Man killed in northeastern Manitoba vehicle-pedestrian crash'
Man killed in northeastern Manitoba vehicle-pedestrian crash
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices