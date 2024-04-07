RCMP searching for missing man last seen in Gimli, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are looking for a missing man who was last seen in the Gimli area.

Police say 63-year-old Gerard Dubois left his home on Hansson Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on April 4.

He was driving a red 2008 Ford Escape with Manitoba Licence plate HAJ 859.

Dubois is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants, and a green and black plaid jacket.

Police think he may be heading to the the St. Vital area of Winnipeg or Ile des Chenes.

He may also be disoriented, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to reach out to Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5104, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.