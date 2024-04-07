Menu

Canada

Head-on crash between van and cargo truck kills man in his 60s on Quebec Highway 50

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police'
Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police
REALTED - Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police
Police in Quebec say a man in his 60s died Saturday morning after the van he was driving collided with a large cargo truck in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., roughly 70 kilometres west of Montreal.

Provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie says emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Quebec Highway 50 at around 1:30 a.m.

Savoie says the van seems to have hit the truck after deviating from its lane and entering oncoming traffic.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital, while the driver of the truck was not injured.

Police investigators and collision experts were at the scene this morning working to piece together what happened.

Savoie says investigators are still trying to determine what caused the van to veer out of its lane.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

