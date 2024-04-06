Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rally held in Kelowna for Childhood Connections centre

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 7:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rally for Childhood Connections Centre'
Rally for Childhood Connections Centre
After 40 years of servicing families in the Central Okanagan, the Childhood Connections Centre is in its last days after the provincial government didn't renew its contract - essentially pulling its main source of funding. But as Victoria Femia reports - a rally was held Saturday with hopes of sending a message to the government - of just how crucial the centre is to families.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After 40 years of servicing families in the Central Okanagan, the Childhood Connections centre in Kelowna is in its last days after the province didn’t renew its contract, which was its main source of funding.

A rally was held Saturday with hopes of sending a message of just how crucial the business is to local families.

“This organization has been here for 40-plus years, taking care of that contract serving families, serving childcare providers,” said Childhood Connections board director Betty Cleland.

“And through this proposal, we lost out in a bid. We’re in jeopardy as far as staying open.”

Click to play video: 'Daycare providers upset over loss of long running resource'
Daycare providers upset over loss of long running resource

If the business can’t secure funding, its future is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

“(It) leaves us with a lot of unanswered questions,” said Cleland.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Cleary, the community has told us over again we’re doing a great job. Never has the government told us we’re not so, why rip apart what’s not broken?”

The rally was organized by parents and families who are pushing for the provincial government to find another way to keep the centre active, but also for government to take a closer look at why it’s so important to the community.

“They should look with their hearts, and not just with dollars and cents, and they have to look at the whole picture,” said centre user Moshe Yaroski.

Click to play video: 'B.C. eliminates child care waitlist fees'
B.C. eliminates child care waitlist fees
Trending Now

“The toy library will be shut down and none of it will be going to the new organization,” said centre user Melissa Costa.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re going to be using that grant money to set up a new building and new toy library and recreate something that already exists.”

The decision ultimately removes a facility that services both sides of the bridge.

“(B.C. Premier David Eby) needs to look at this closely,” said West Kelowna city councillor Garrett Millsap and centre user, “and think why we need to close this down when we have so many kids using this facility and not just Kelowna; West Kelowna too

The successful bidder for the contract is the YMCA. However, Childhood Connections centre staff say the fight is not over yet.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices