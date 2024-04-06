Menu

Sports

Victoria HarbourCats sign sons of former MLB megastar Manny Ramirez

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 7:28 pm
1 min read
Baseball season is underway, and it won’t be long before the Kelowna Falcons are gracing the local diamond.

Yet this week, one of Kelowna’s rivals, the Victoria HarbourCats, made a splash announcement that can’t be overlooked.

This week, the team revealed that it had signed two prospects, brothers whose dad was a megastar in Major League Baseball.

Special tribute to legendary Vancouver baseball team

The sons of Manny Ramirez, who starred for Cleveland and Boston, playing from 1993 to 2011, are heading to Vancouver Island.

HarbourCats managing partner Jim Swanson said the team signed Manny Ramirez Jr., 21, and Lucas Ramirez, 18.

Manny Jr. is described as a right-handed power hitter while Lucas is said to be a lefty with power as well. Both are also outfielders.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“These are notable signings not just for us, but for the entire West Coast League — this will be exciting news for our fans and sponsors, no question,” said Swanson, a former sports reporter and editor.

Blue Jays season opener win leaves fans optimistic

According to Swanson, former Victoria pitching coach Alec Adam highly recommended the pair.

Adam is also coaching Manny Jr. at East L.A. College, while Lucas is a graduating high school senior in Florida and has committed to the University of Tennessee this fall.

Kelowna’s season starts on May 31 with a three-game homestand against the Nanaimo NightOwls.

Following that, the Falcons will host Victoria, June 3-5. However, that will be Victoria’s only trip to Kelowna this season.

More information about Kelowna’s schedule is available online.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

