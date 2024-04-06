Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Secret lives of cats: ‘Cat-cam’ research study heading to B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 5:59 pm
2 min read
university researcher from Ontario is expanding his study about cat predation and is seeking South Okanagan feline owners to participate in a 'cat-cam' study. View image in full screen
university researcher from Ontario is expanding his study about cat predation and is seeking South Okanagan feline owners to participate in a 'cat-cam' study. Jonathan Chu / Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Own a cat that wanders the neighbourhood?

Ever wonder what they do when they’re not at home?

Curious about their impact on local environments, Jonathan Chu wondered as well, and then he came up with the idea of recording felines with a ‘cat-cam.’

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA rescues more than 200 cats and kittens from home'
BC SPCA rescues more than 200 cats and kittens from home

A PhD student at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Chu is hoping to learn more about the effect cats have.

Story continues below advertisement

“We brought them over as our companion animals, so we want to know if this introduced species (to North America) is having an impact on the native species,” said Chu.

“Some early work suggests that cats may be eating a lot from the environment. Past studies have indicated 100 million to 350 million birds in Canada. That’s quite a big number.”

According to one publication, cat owners reported that their pets brought home 3.5 prey items a month.

Click to play video: 'Meet Cody the cat and learn pet safety measures from the City of Calgary'
Meet Cody the cat and learn pet safety measures from the City of Calgary

Chu says previous studies have asked cat owners to list things that cats have brought home, “but it doesn’t give you the full picture, because they may be killing things that they don’t bring home to their owners.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The cameras allow us to measure directly everything the cat is potentially hunting. It allows us to measure all the species that it’s hunting. Is it a sensitive species? Is it a native species? That could be one type of problem. If it’s mostly invasive species, like house sparrows, that’s maybe less of a conversation problem. But it would be interesting to know, and that’s what’s unknown currently.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chu has previously recorded cats in the Guelph area, and now he’s heading to the South Okanagan, where he’s looking for volunteers to place cat-cams on their felines.

Click to play video: 'Cat cloning process success for Okanagan woman'
Cat cloning process success for Okanagan woman
Trending Now

Asked what type of video he’s captured to date, Chu said he’s seen cats hunt down a surprising variety of animals.

“When we first saw an Eastern cottontail (rabbit), I didn’t really realize that they could catch something so big,” said Chu. “But one of the cool realizations I’ve had is that they eat a lot of invertebrates. So, moths, cicadas, grasshoppers. There’s even some footage of a cat bringing a centipede back.”

Chu said this means cats are opportunistic and can eat a lot of things.

And by bringing the study to B.C., he’s wondering if local cats hunt different prey than what’s been studied so far in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’d expect it to be (different),” said Chu, “but we’d like to know for sure.”

Click to play video: 'Yoga with cats grows in popularity'
Yoga with cats grows in popularity

He added that some cats don’t hunt but that others are voracious, “so there’s variation on how much a cat eats from the outdoors. Wnd that’s another huge unknown: Why are certain cats eating a lot?”

Chu said understanding cat predation rates in Canada can lead to management strategies.

If you’re a cat owner and interested in joining the study, go online for more information.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices