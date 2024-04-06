Man arrested, employee injured after robbery at Winnipeg sporting goods store

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges after reportedly robbing a sporting goods store.

Police say the man was shopping at the store in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Officials say he grabbed a skateboard and left the store without paying.

An employee followed him out, and mall security was alerted but the situation escalated. The man produced a knife and began attacking the staff member.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Cops arrived a short time later and the man was arrested.

The stolen skateboard was recovered and the knife was seized.

The 31-year-old employee suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspect was found in possession of a break-in tool, which violated the conditions of a previous release order.

Story continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old now faces a number of charges for robbery, assault, possession of a weapon and possession of break-in instruments, along with several failure-to-comply charges.