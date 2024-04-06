Menu

Crime

Man arrested, employee injured after robbery at Winnipeg sporting goods store

Winnipeg man, 21, arrested after commercial robbery where an employee, 31, was attacked with a knife.
By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
A man was arrested Friday after a store employee was attacked during a shoplifting incident. File Image - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg on Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski.
A man was arrested Friday after a store employee was attacked during a shoplifting incident. File Image - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg on Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
A Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges after reportedly robbing a sporting goods store.

Police say the man was shopping at the store in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Officials say he grabbed a skateboard and left the store without paying.

An employee followed him out, and mall security was alerted but the situation escalated. The man produced a knife and began attacking the staff member.

Cops arrived a short time later and the man was arrested.

The stolen skateboard was recovered and the knife was seized.

The 31-year-old employee suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspect was found in possession of a break-in tool, which violated the conditions of a previous release order.

The 21-year-old now faces a number of charges for robbery, assault, possession of a weapon and possession of break-in instruments, along with several failure-to-comply charges.

Winnipeg police tackle spate of violent youth crime
