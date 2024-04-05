Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Montreal MP Anthony Housefather chooses to stay in Liberal caucus despite anger over motion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 5:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Reaction to Liberals passing Israel-Hamas Motion'
Reaction to Liberals passing Israel-Hamas Motion
RELATED: After MP’s voted to pass a motion saying Canada will pursue the establishment of a Palestinian state, debates between political parties have ensued. Liberal MP Liberal MP Anthony Housefather joins Antony Robart with more on the issue. – Mar 21, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal MP Anthony Housefather says he will remain in the Liberal caucus despite the intense anger he still feels about a motion passed by the House of Commons last month.

Housefather has been reflecting on his next steps since the NDP-sponsored motion on the Israel-Hamas conflict passed with significant Liberal amendments on March 18.

He says in a statement Friday that the motion was a blow to him and many in the Jewish community who have been subjected to a wave of antisemitism over the last five months.

Story continues below advertisement

But he says after hearing from thousands of constituents and others about whether to walk away from the party, he has determined that his “core values” remain Liberal ones.

Click to play video: 'Montreal MP Anthony Housefather mulling his future with Liberal Party'
Montreal MP Anthony Housefather mulling his future with Liberal Party
Trending Now

He says he can best serve Canadians by advocating for a “centrist classical Liberal party” that defends the Charter, is fiscally prudent and has a “principled” foreign policy.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Housefather says he had several “long and important” conversations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the last couple of days about federal actions that must immediately be taken to tackle antisemitism.

Click to play video: 'Canadian MPs visit Israel'
Canadian MPs visit Israel
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices