Montreal MP Anthony Housefather chooses to stay in Liberal caucus despite anger over motion

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal MP Anthony Housefather says he will remain in the Liberal caucus despite the intense anger he still feels about a motion passed by the House of Commons last month.

Housefather has been reflecting on his next steps since the NDP-sponsored motion on the Israel-Hamas conflict passed with significant Liberal amendments on March 18.

He says in a statement Friday that the motion was a blow to him and many in the Jewish community who have been subjected to a wave of antisemitism over the last five months.

My statement. Ma déclaration pic.twitter.com/hfJonLNDBP — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) April 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

But he says after hearing from thousands of constituents and others about whether to walk away from the party, he has determined that his “core values” remain Liberal ones.

2:12 Montreal MP Anthony Housefather mulling his future with Liberal Party

He says he can best serve Canadians by advocating for a “centrist classical Liberal party” that defends the Charter, is fiscally prudent and has a “principled” foreign policy.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Housefather says he had several “long and important” conversations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the last couple of days about federal actions that must immediately be taken to tackle antisemitism.