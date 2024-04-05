Edmonton police look for driver of Ford Bronco involved in pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for the owner of a newer model, dark-coloured Ford Bronco that struck a pedestrian last Sunday.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, a 24-year-old man was attempting to cross the south curb of 104th Avenue at around 3 p.m., to walk north on 109th Street “against a light sequence” when his friend “pulled him back.”

At the same time, police said a newer, dark-coloured Ford Bronco was travelling east on 104th Avenue at 109th Street “when it struck the 24-year-old male and knocked him to the ground.”

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Bronco did not stop after the collision “but immediately turned south into an alley behind the Dorchester building located at 10357 and 109 Street. ”

EPS Major Collision Investigation Section (MCIS) is now looking to speak to the owner of the Ford Bronco and identify the driver.

“There could be visible damage to the right side of the Bronco, which the driver stopped to check for immediately following the collision,” said Const. Jeffrey Strickland with EPS.

Anyone with information about this collision is being asked to contact police.