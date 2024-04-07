Conservation Authority to begin installing warning booms and buoys at dams

Send this page to someone via email

Now that we are into spring, many water enthusiasts will be engaging in many activities along rivers and waterways.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) announced that starting on Monday, they will be installing warning booms and buoys designed to alert paddlers, anglers and boaters when they are approaching dams.

In a news release, the GRCA is in the process of replacing the existing orange booms with yellow-coloured ones.

The installation is expected to be completed by Apr. 23 subject to weather conditions.

The GRCA is reminding water enthusiasts to stay away from dams as water surges can create strong undertows and currents, creating extremely dangerous conditions.