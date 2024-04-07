Menu

Canada

Conservation Authority to begin installing warning booms and buoys at dams

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 7, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
A yellow warning boom is place in front of Shand Dam in Centre Wellington. View image in full screen
A yellow warning boom is place in front of Shand Dam in Centre Wellington. Grand River Conservation Authority
Now that we are into spring, many water enthusiasts will be engaging in many activities along rivers and waterways.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) announced that starting on Monday, they will be installing warning booms and buoys designed to alert paddlers, anglers and boaters when they are approaching dams.

In a news release, the GRCA is in the process of replacing the existing orange booms with yellow-coloured ones.

The installation is expected to be completed by Apr. 23 subject to weather conditions.

The GRCA is reminding water enthusiasts to stay away from dams as water surges can create strong undertows and currents, creating extremely dangerous conditions.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

