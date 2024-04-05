These Tide and Gain detergent pods have just been recalled in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Certain kinds of liquid laundry detergent pods from Proctor and Gamble are being recalled in Canada due to concerns over potential damage to child-resistant packaging.

The recall by Health Canada impacts various lots of Tide PODS and Gain Flings manufactured in the U.S. and sold north of the border.

According to the notice from the agency, the packaging can be affected by a manufacturing defect that results in making the child-resistant aspect damaged or inoperable, causing illness or injury.

There have been 56,741 affected products sold as of April 2, and there have been no reports of incident or injury in the country.

The products specifically impacted are 31-pac bags of Tide PODS 3-in-1 Clean Breeze and Spring Meadow, 15-pac bags of Tide PODS 4-in-1 with Ultra Oxi, 13-pac bags of Tide Simply PODS Oxi Boost and Ultra Stain Release, Refreshing Breeze scent, and the 16-pac bag of Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze.

View image in full screen A list of Tide PODS and Gain Flings and their lot numbers impacted by a Health Canada recall. Health Canada

Consumers who have an affected product are advised to secure it out of sight and reach of children and contact Proctor & Gamble. They can receive a pre-paid gift card, cabinet latch and an empty replacement bag with a child-resistant closure.

Consumers will have to provide a photo of the barcode and lot number, found at the bottom of the bag. They can also go through the company’s websites for Tide and Gain.