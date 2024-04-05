City of Edmonton to begin street sweeping on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

City of Edmonton crews will begin spring clean-up of major roads and business improvement areas starting Monday.

Path and bike lane sweeping will also begin Monday, with residential roadway sweeping to begin on April 15.

Crews will be sweeping Monday to Friday, 24 hours a day. Drivers are warned to be on the look out for equipment.

The City of Edmonton said a parking ban will be in place starting April 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays for residential neighbourhoods only when crews are scheduled and active. Vehicles must be moved off the road when the cleaning is scheduled to take place in respective neighbourhoods. Drivers that fail to move their vehicles could face a $250 fine.

Signage indicating a parking ban will be placed in each neighbourhood at least 48 hours prior to work starting.

All roadways are expected to be completed by June 1, weather permitting. Night-time crews will be working on boulevards and arterial roads between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Residential roadways will be cleaned from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Homeowners are encouraged to remove driveway ramps from the curb when cleaning crews are in the area. Workers will avoid ramps and other items left on the road.

The City of Edmonton says sweeping reduces damage to vehicles and diverts unwanted materials from flowing into storm drains along with keeping material out of the air.

Edmontonians can view the Street sweeping map and sign up online for parking ban notifications at edmonton.ca/StreetSweeping to know when street sweeping is scheduled in their neighbourhood.