Quebec won’t have to pay $700K to ex-premier Jean Charest

A judge has rejected former premier Jean Charest’s $700,000 claim against the Quebec government for abuse of process in connection with a corruption investigation that targeted him and his party.

The ruling handed down this week in Superior Court comes after the former premier was awarded $385,000 last year for invasion of privacy, a decision the Quebec government did not appeal.

The case was linked to leaks to journalists in 2017 about an investigation by the province’s anti-corruption police into alleged illegal Liberal party financing during Charest’s tenure as premier.

The former premier was never charged in the investigation and has said the leaks tarnished his reputation and affected him personally.

After being awarded $385,000 in April 2023, Charest sought another $700,000, claiming the province used stalling tactics during his invasion of privacy lawsuit and was abusive from start to finish.

But Justice Gregory Moore said the province did not act abusively in the case and did not take an unreasonable amount of time to respond to document requests.

Charest’s spokesperson Laurence Toth said the former premier would not comment on the decision.