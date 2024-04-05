Youth try to hook Walter at 35th Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of youth hope to reel in the elusive Walter the rainbow trout during the 35th annual Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough, Ont., later this month.

The prized fish, which weighs six to eight pounds, is the main attraction of the annual fishing derby on Saturday, April 27 at the Peterborough Lift Lock. Hosted by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, the daylong derby attracts anglers ages 15 and under who fish the canal, which is stocked with 3,000 rainbow trout.

There are 500 tagged fish for instant prizes, four grand prizes, 20 early bird draws and sponsored tagged fish for cash prizes for anglers of all ages.

A $1,000 cash grand prize will be awarded to the angler who catches Walter. The past three winners have been Travis Parker, Justin Desbarbieux and Benjamin Bumstead last year, in record time within the first hour of the competition. Some years Walter has not been caught.

Second- and third-place grand prizes of $200 will be awarded for catching Rose and Berty. The prizes also include a free registration to OFAH day camp.

A fourth grand prize, for catching a tagged fish named Kayak, is a sit-on kayak and paddle.

Last year’s derby had more than 1,200 participants.

“Back by popular demand are early-bird registration prizes, goody bags, a hotdog lunch for the kids, and sponsored tagged fish with cash prizes for anglers of all ages to win,” said David Ryrie, OFAH youth education manager.

Registration is $15 for the first child and $10 for each additional child per family registered at the same time. The entry also qualifies them for the all-ages derby.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Canadian Tire stores on Lansdowne Street West and Chemong Road in Peterborough.

On-site registration on the day of the derby opens at 8 a.m.

The derby will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All-ages derby

The nine-day all-ages derby begins on Sunday, April 28 and continues until Sunday, May 5. For the third year, the derby will include tagged fish with cash prizes sponsored by local businesses.

“We still have fish in need of a local sponsor that will both challenge anglers and offset the cost of the stocked trout for the youth derby,” Ryrie said.

Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for a child, $10 for siblings. Registration will open at 9 a.m. on April 28 and run until May 5 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the OFAH’s website.