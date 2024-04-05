Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Youth try to hook Walter at 35th Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 12:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '10-year-old catches Walter at OFAH Fishing Derby'
10-year-old catches Walter at OFAH Fishing Derby
RELATED: In 2023, kicking off the spring angling season, the 34th annual Under the Lock Fishing Derby started with the youth competition. – Apr 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of youth hope to reel in the elusive Walter the rainbow trout during the 35th annual Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough, Ont., later this month.

The prized fish, which weighs six to eight pounds, is the main attraction of the annual fishing derby on Saturday, April 27 at the Peterborough Lift Lock. Hosted by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, the daylong derby attracts anglers ages 15 and under who fish the canal, which is stocked with 3,000 rainbow trout.

There are 500 tagged fish for instant prizes, four grand prizes, 20 early bird draws and sponsored tagged fish for cash prizes for anglers of all ages.

A $1,000 cash grand prize will be awarded to the angler who catches Walter. The past three winners have been Travis Parker, Justin Desbarbieux and Benjamin Bumstead last year, in record time within the first hour of the competition. Some years Walter has not been caught.

Story continues below advertisement

Second- and third-place grand prizes of $200 will be awarded for catching Rose and Berty. The prizes also include a free registration to OFAH day camp.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A fourth grand prize, for catching a tagged fish named Kayak, is a sit-on kayak and paddle.

Last year’s derby  had more than 1,200 participants.

“Back by popular demand are early-bird registration prizes, goody bags, a hotdog lunch for the kids, and sponsored tagged fish with cash prizes for anglers of all ages to win,” said David Ryrie, OFAH youth education manager.

Registration is $15 for the first child and $10 for each additional child per family registered at the same time. The entry also qualifies them for the all-ages derby.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Canadian Tire stores on Lansdowne Street West and Chemong Road in Peterborough.

On-site registration on the day of the derby opens at 8 a.m.

Trending Now

The derby will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All-ages derby

The nine-day all-ages derby begins on Sunday, April 28 and continues until Sunday, May 5. For the third year, the derby will include tagged fish with cash prizes sponsored by local businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“We still have fish in need of a local sponsor that will both challenge anglers and offset the cost of the stocked trout for the youth derby,” Ryrie said.

Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for a child, $10 for siblings. Registration will open at 9 a.m. on April 28 and run until May 5 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the OFAH’s website.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices