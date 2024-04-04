Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire engulfs North Westside home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 6:31 pm
1 min read
A North Westside home was destroyed by fire on Thursday morning.
A North Westside home was destroyed by fire on Thursday morning. OkanaganPartyLife / Instagram
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A home in the North Westside area went up in flames late Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called out just before 11 a.m., following reports of a deck fire that had spread to a home along Mountain Drive.

The home was completely engulfed in flames, with large plumes of black smoke rising into the sky, as crews battled the blaze.

It is believed to be a complete loss.

Click to play video: 'Morning brush fire in Kelowna quickly extinguished'
Morning brush fire in Kelowna quickly extinguished
Trending Now

North Westside Fire Rescue told Global News that one person was home at the time, but escaped with no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other structures, trees or bushes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire was knocked down around 1 p.m., with crews sticking around to ensure it was completely out.

In all, two fire engines, a water tender, one bush truck and 13 firefighters responded to the incident.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices