Fire engulfs North Westside home

Send this page to someone via email

A home in the North Westside area went up in flames late Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called out just before 11 a.m., following reports of a deck fire that had spread to a home along Mountain Drive.

The home was completely engulfed in flames, with large plumes of black smoke rising into the sky, as crews battled the blaze.

It is believed to be a complete loss.

0:19 Morning brush fire in Kelowna quickly extinguished

North Westside Fire Rescue told Global News that one person was home at the time, but escaped with no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other structures, trees or bushes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire was knocked down around 1 p.m., with crews sticking around to ensure it was completely out.

In all, two fire engines, a water tender, one bush truck and 13 firefighters responded to the incident.