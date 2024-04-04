Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatoon doctor accused of making anti-abortion comments to patient faces disciplinary charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
Stethoscopes on a table. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges over accusations he told a patient not to get an abortion for religious reasons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Khalil Hamra
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges over an accusation that he told a patient not to get an abortion for religious reasons.

A College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan document says the comment Dr. Terence Davids made last year caused the patient to feel anxious and uncomfortable.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

It says Davids told the patient, “I hope you have loved ones in heaven who will take care of your baby in heaven.”

The college also alleges the doctor asked whether the patient believed in God and, when the answer was no, Davids said, “Well, you must believe in something.”

Trending Now

Davids didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment, and a hearing date has not been set.

The college’s policy says doctors can decline to provide health services against their conscience, but they are required to find other arrangements and not promote their own moral or religious beliefs.

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices