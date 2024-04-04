Saskatoon doctor accused of making anti-abortion comments to patient faces disciplinary charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges over an accusation that he told a patient not to get an abortion for religious reasons.

A College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan document says the comment Dr. Terence Davids made last year caused the patient to feel anxious and uncomfortable.

It says Davids told the patient, “I hope you have loved ones in heaven who will take care of your baby in heaven.”

The college also alleges the doctor asked whether the patient believed in God and, when the answer was no, Davids said, “Well, you must believe in something.”

Davids didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment, and a hearing date has not been set.

The college’s policy says doctors can decline to provide health services against their conscience, but they are required to find other arrangements and not promote their own moral or religious beliefs.