Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Requests open for free, firesmart chipping program in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 5:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna’s new chipping program aims at mitigating wildfire fuels around homes'
City of Kelowna’s new chipping program aims at mitigating wildfire fuels around homes
A new initiative is being launched to help homeowners reduce the risk of wildfire impacts on their property and make Kelowna’s community safer – Apr 19, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Kelowna says requests are now open for its free, firesmart chipping program.

Aimed at reducing wildfire risks, the program allows homeowners to eliminate woody debris from their property.

However, the program is quite specific in that only select materials are allowed: cedars, junipers and mugo pines, plus fir, pine and spruce branches.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire Season Outlook'
Wildfire Season Outlook

The city says debris will not be picked up if it contains broadleaf (deciduous) trees, roots, grass, dirt, rocks or gravel plus any other non-organic materials, like rope or twine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last summer’s event demonstrated the very real threat that travelling embers pose in our fight against wildfires,” said fire mitigation captain Peter Stantic, referring to the destructive McDougall Creek blaze.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Helping to remove hazardous vegetation and woody debris from your property, especially within 10 metres of your home, is a key step of limiting that fuel source and reducing your risk.

“This helps protect you, your family, your neighbourhood and our community as a whole.”

The program — which began in 2022 as a pilot project — is open only to Kelowna residents, though the city says dates fill up quickly.

The chipper truck will be available for free, scheduled pick-ups from May 1 to 31.

More information about the program, including reservation dates, is available online.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices