Requests open for free, firesmart chipping program in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says requests are now open for its free, firesmart chipping program.

Aimed at reducing wildfire risks, the program allows homeowners to eliminate woody debris from their property.

However, the program is quite specific in that only select materials are allowed: cedars, junipers and mugo pines, plus fir, pine and spruce branches.

The city says debris will not be picked up if it contains broadleaf (deciduous) trees, roots, grass, dirt, rocks or gravel plus any other non-organic materials, like rope or twine.

“Last summer’s event demonstrated the very real threat that travelling embers pose in our fight against wildfires,” said fire mitigation captain Peter Stantic, referring to the destructive McDougall Creek blaze.

“Helping to remove hazardous vegetation and woody debris from your property, especially within 10 metres of your home, is a key step of limiting that fuel source and reducing your risk.

“This helps protect you, your family, your neighbourhood and our community as a whole.”

The program — which began in 2022 as a pilot project — is open only to Kelowna residents, though the city says dates fill up quickly.

The chipper truck will be available for free, scheduled pick-ups from May 1 to 31.

More information about the program, including reservation dates, is available online.