Video link
Headline link
Politics

‘More detail’ on large mixed-use development beside Aldershot GO station expected in Q2

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 5:11 pm
2 min read
An artist rendering of a hotel-arena complex potentially earmarked for a large lot between King Road and Aldershot GO in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
An artist rendering of a hotel-arena complex potentially earmarked for a large lot between King Road and Aldershot GO in Burlington, Ont. Alinea / Burlington Economic Development
Despite Burlington, Ont. endorsing a plan to bring a much-needed mix of residential, recreational, and institutional buildings to an area beside Aldershot GO station, a formal application to the city council is still pending.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says the vision brought forward in early March by local developer Alinea is something city politicians have endorsed but whether all parts of a proposal will come together during the second quarter of 2024 is uncertain.

If approved, the project would bring a large hotel and two arenas, a community venue and 5,000 seat building, across a swath of land between the transit hub and King Road parallel to Highway 403.

Meed Ward says the city manager’s office is currently working with economic development and both are expected to come back with some progress in the next three months.

“This will refine in more detail what the land use would be or could be,” Meed Ward explained. “Also starting to formalize the relationship with Alinea and any other partners that are willing to come to the table this early.”

High-rise residential towers, commercial space and potentially a university campus are also on the table.

A rendering of a proposed hotel-arena complex project between King Road and Aldershot GO in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
A rendering of a proposed hotel-arena complex project between King Road and Aldershot GO in Burlington, Ont. Alinea / Burlington Economic Development
The mayor says the concept falls in line with growth around Burlington’s three GO stations, which is how the city intends to meet its provincially mandated housing target of 29,000 units by 2031.

“Community centre meeting space, arena, ice rink, all of that would be in the right spot where there’s enough land,” Meed Ward said.

“We want to see all of that because we want people to be able to walk out their front door and literally to be able to walk to most of what they need.”

To date, Burlington Economic Development and Alinea have signed a letter of intent to create proposals for the property.

The Burlington Lands Partnership is also seeking both public and private partnership investment opportunities for the site.

