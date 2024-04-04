Menu

Sports

Pro Canadian women’s soccer league closer to becoming a reality. Here’s why

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 4, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The future of soccer in Canada'
The future of soccer in Canada
WATCH: The future of soccer in Canada – Mar 2, 2023
Six clubs have submitted applications to join a planned Canadian professional women’s soccer league which has now achieved the number of commitments required for launch in 2025, organizers said on Thursday.

Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary had already been confirmed as the first three clubs while the newest teams will be announced in the coming weeks.

The proposed league, which is being created by retired Canada international Diana Matheson and her business partner Thomas Gilbert at Project 8 Sports Inc, was officially announced in December 2022.

Click to play video: 'The future of women’s professional soccer in Canada'
The future of women’s professional soccer in Canada

Project 8 said applications for professional club admission have been submitted to Canada Soccer and will be considered at the national governing body’s annual general meeting in May.

“We started with the belief that there were partners and investors who would recognize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a women’s pro soccer league that would not only change the pathways and futures of Canadian players but reshape the Canadian sport industry and its fans,” Matheson, CEO of Project 8, said in a news release.

“Over this past year, that belief has shifted to reality. An incredible group of individuals, who will be introducing themselves over the coming weeks, have stepped up as partners and owners. I am deeply humbled by the support we’ve received from leaders across Canada and throughout the soccer community.”

Project 8 also said player signings and ticket sales are slated to begin around mid-2024 while league and club branding will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

The plan is for the league to operate nationwide through two conferences, each comprising four teams.

© 2024 Reuters

