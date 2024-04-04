Menu

U.S. News

Judge rejects Trump’s free speech argument in Georgia election case

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 4, 2024 12:50 pm
1 min read
Trump posts US$175M bond in civil fraud case, halting $454M asset seizure
A Georgia judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to dismiss criminal charges in the state’s 2020 election interference case against him, which the Republican former U.S. president argued violate his free speech rights.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee found that the indictment alleges statements by Trump and 14 others charged in the case were made “in furtherance of criminal activity” and are not protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Trump and the other defendants have been charged with racketeering and other offenses over an alleged effort to overturn Trump’s defeat in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden. They have pleaded not guilty.

© 2024 Reuters

