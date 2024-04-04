BC Nurses’ Union concerned with rise of illicit drugs, weapons inside hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

Hospital staff, including nurses, are concerned with a perceived rise in illicit drug use and weapons inside hospitals, according to a memo obtained by Global News.

The Northern Health memo directs nurses and staff on how to deal with illicit drugs in hospital settings. They are told not to measure, weigh, or test the substance.

Nurses also have no responsibility to monitor substances or quantities for legal purposes and should avoid contact with unknown substances.

The BC Nurses’ Union told Global News very few health authorities are making their employees feel safe, and if concerns are raised, they’re not taken seriously.

“Decriminalization doesn’t mean that consumption should take place in a hospital setting. I think that just needs to be considered and needs to be addressed,” Adriane Gear said, with BC Nurses’ Union. “Ultimately, from our perspective for our members, this is becoming a health and safety issue.”

The safety of nurses and patients in B.C. hospitals was a hot topic at the legislature, as well.

“The BC NDP has created a free-for-all for open drug use, shockingly, even within our hospitals,” Shirley Bond said, BC United Health Critic.

The opposition has highlighted their perceived downside to B.C.’s drug decriminalization and has alleged patients are using hard drugs, including smoking fentanyl and meth inside hospital treatment rooms.

One example, they said, someone was smoking meth just hours after the birth of a newborn baby exposing hospital staff and other patients.

“How many more nurses have to be put at risk and infants exposed to illicit hard drugs in our hospitals before the premier puts an end to the reckless decriminalization experiment?” Bond questioned.

“Ending this program won’t save a single life in this province,” B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside responded.

Nurses have also reported they’re seeing a surge in weapons making their way into hospitals along with the increase in drugs.

Procedures call for health staff to offer to store weapons, such as knives, for the patient, according to the memo.