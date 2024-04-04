Dollarama hikes dividend as profit and sales soar in latest quarter

Send this page to someone via email

Dollarama Inc. raised its quarterly dividend by nearly 30 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

The retailer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 9.2 cents per share, up from 7.08 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Dollarama says it earned $323.8 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 28.

The result was up from a profit of $261.3 million or 91 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the 13-week period totalled $1.64 billion, up from $1.47 billion a year earlier.

Comparable store sales rose 8.7 per cent as the number of transactions rose 11.2 per cent, but the average transaction size fell 2.2 per cent.