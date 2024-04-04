Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Dollarama hikes dividend as profit and sales soar in latest quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The rise of Dollarama'
The rise of Dollarama
With the rising cost of food, more and more shoppers are now getting their groceries at dollar stores. Retail expert Rocco Matteo joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss this phenomenon, and what it could mean for consumers going forward – Sep 21, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dollarama Inc. raised its quarterly dividend by nearly 30 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

The retailer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 9.2 cents per share, up from 7.08 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Dollarama says it earned $323.8 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 28.

Click to play video: 'Here’s how you can claim your compensation in Dollarama’s proposed class-action settlement'
Here’s how you can claim your compensation in Dollarama’s proposed class-action settlement
Trending Now

The result was up from a profit of $261.3 million or 91 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales for the 13-week period totalled $1.64 billion, up from $1.47 billion a year earlier.

Comparable store sales rose 8.7 per cent as the number of transactions rose 11.2 per cent, but the average transaction size fell 2.2 per cent.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices