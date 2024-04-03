Family of mom and 2 kids killed in B.C. crash says ICBC compensation unfair

Send this page to someone via email

Courtney Johnson was a loving mother to five children. She had big plans, until last June.

As the 42-year-old was driving along Highway 3 in Cranbrook, B.C., with her eight-year-old twins Taylor and Hailey, the family was struck head-on by a logging truck.

All three died at the scene.

“It’s devastating, our dealings with ICBC have been frustrating and it’s a nightmare,” Linda Chisholm, Courtney’s mother, told Global News.

“It’s an ongoing nightmare for all of us.”

Chisholm said ICBC needs to improve how it deals with tragedies.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Part of the issue, she said is how the insurer compensates survivors such as her daughter’s three other children, teenagers who were not involved in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Each child received less than $100,000 in trust, Chisholm said.

“So, they go on your previous two years’ income taxes and multiply it because she was 42 by four. So that’s what your life is worth,” she said.

“So someone else that has a good-paying job that’s 42 and dies is going to get a better settlement than a low-income earner.”

ICBC’s payouts to the three children were based on their mother’s age and her income, which had been low for a few years as she was in school and working as an electrician’s apprentice.

ICBC Spokesperson Greg Harper said B.C.’s no-fault insurance system has many improvements.

“With our new insurance model, funeral expenses have nearly doubled, death benefits have substantially increased and grief counselling is now available,” he said.

“It was not available in the previous system.”

Linda Chisholm said the choice to talk about her family’s deeply personal tragedy was to warn others, in case they are ever faced with a similar devastating loss.