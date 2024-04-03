Manitoba suspect charged with attempted murder after serious assault in RM of Alexander

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in jail and facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a woman was seriously assaulted.

On Monday night, Powerview, Man. RCMP said officers were told about the assault which happened in a home on Highway 11 in the Rural Municipality of Alexander.

When police arrived, Mounties said a woman was found severely hurt outside the home. Officers said she was taken to a nearby hospital, and later to Winnipeg, for treatment.

There was also a man holding a young child on the scene, authorities said. He was determined to be the suspect, and when RCMP came up to him, he ran into the home with the child. Mounties said they asked for him to give the child to family members on scene, or police, but he refused.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the 36-year-old “was agitated and erratic. He threatened officers and family members,” and eventually put the little girl down, whom officers quickly picked back up.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, the man ran at the officers and was tasered, but with no effect, authorities said. He bit and punched police, and then ran out of the home and into a shed.

RCMP said the child was not hurt, and back-up was called in — including Mack, a Police Service Dog.

Mack and several officers went into the shed and found the suspect hiding.

He tried to fight his way out and took to biting, punching, and kicking officers while they tried to arrest him, police said. Eventually he was cuffed and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Authorities said several officers got small injuries, and one was treated and released in hospital.

The investigation continues.