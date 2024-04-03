Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Café in Montreal neighbourhood drawing big crowds, high-profile customers

By Leora Schertzer Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 4:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Mile End café goes viral for Freddos and high-profile visits'
Mile End café goes viral for Freddos and high-profile visits
WATCH: Recently, Mile End’s “Café Alphabet” has been frequented by the Prime Minister of Canada, the Prime Minister of Greece, and Hollywood actress Blake Lively, all seen enjoying their signature Greek Freddos. Owners and brothers of Café Alphabet and Ambros Coffee Roasters, Tony and Tom Argiropoulos, join Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella to talk about their journey and secret to coffee success.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Café Alphabet, a family-run coffee shop in Montreal’s Mile-End neighbourhood, has lineups down the block every weekend.

Recently a few-high profile visitors were even spotted enjoying the café’s signature Freddo cappuccino.

“That’s the best coffee I’ve had all year,” exclaimed Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a video posted to Café Alphabet’s Instagram.

Trudeau dropped by along with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis who was in Montreal to celebrate Greek Independence Day.

Café Alphabet is the vision of two brothers, Tony and Tom Argripoulos.

As Montrealers of Greek origin, the Argripoulos brothers are continuing a family tradition. Their uncles owned a Greek bakery in the 1970s just three blocks away.

Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis walk in Montreal independence parade'
Justin Trudeau and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis walk in Montreal independence parade

A visit from the Greek Prime Minister is a rare occasion in Canada and for the Montreal business, it was memorable.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was the first time in 41 years that a Greek PM officially visited Canada, and it was beautiful moment for us as a Greek-Canadian business,” the Instagram post reads.

Trending Now

The storefront opened in July and has already made waves online with its Freddo cappuccinos, a Greek-style iced coffee topped with foamed milk.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On top of the praise from the prime ministers, the Freddo also caught the attention of actress Blake Lively.

The Hollywood star made an appearance at the coffee shop last week.

“She told me that this was her first stop in Montreal and she’s been meaning to come for a long time. She saw us on Tik Tok and on Instagram,” said co-owner Tony Argripoulos on Global News Morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The coffee shop is an extension of the brothers’ roasting company, Ambros Coffee, which they have been running for four years.

While some might be deterred by the long lines, Tony says their coffee is worth the wait.

“There’s music, there’s tempo, there’s youth,” he said. “We find that there’s worse places to wait in the world.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices