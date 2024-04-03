Water main break at QEII’s Halifax Infirmary impacts ER, surgeries

Send this page to someone via email

A water main break at the QEII’s Halifax Infirmary site has forced the cancellation of some elective surgeries and has the hospital asking patients “without emergency concerns” to visit another ER.

According to a release from Nova Scotia Health, the “significant water event” is due to a broken water main line in the steam plant. The break has resulted in the loss of water and steam for all buildings on campus, which includes the infirmary, Veterans Memorial Building and Abbie J. Lane.

“There is currently no running water for flushing toilets or drinking. Hand sanitizer is available and we are working to bring in drinking water and portable hand-washing stations/washrooms to as soon as possible,” the release states.

The water line break means some patients have had to be relocated.

As well, all elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures are being cancelled and rescheduled.

While the emergency department is open, patients “without emergency concerns are asked to visit another emergency department or virtual/community access point.”

Meanwhile, outpatient blood collection at the Halifax Infirmary has been closed for Wednesday. Those with appointments can head to the Bayer’s Road Blood Collection at 7071 Bayers Road Suite 141 at the time of their scheduled appointment or book a new one.