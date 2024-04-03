Menu

Politics

New rent protection no help to B.C. parents amid $600 hike after baby’s birth

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 3:56 pm
2 min read
New B.C. renter and landlord protection rules
The B.C. government is rolling out changes to the Residential Tenancy Act designed to close loopholes in the existing rules and better protect renters and landlords. Angela Jung reports.
New parents facing a massive rent hike when their baby arrived told Global News they are happy about the B.C. government’s announcement about rent protection, even if doesn’t help them at this time.

Joy Maynard told Global News in December when she was eight months pregnant, the couple was facing a $ 600-a-month rent hike when the baby was born.

“The set amount in our lease that spoke about new occupants and it was $600 per person, and we thought $600 for a baby would seem ridiculous for everybody,” Maynard told Global News in December.

B.C. Premier David Eby referenced Maynard’s situation when introducing greater protections for renters at a press conference on Monday.

It doesn’t change the fact that Maynard now pays an extra $600 a month in rent.

“I know that it might not affect my situation,” she said. “I kind of knew that going into it, but I am glad that it’s gonna help somebody else later on and they’re not going to be faced with the same harassment and the same trauma.”

B.C. government announces new protections for renters

The B.C. government is proposing new tenancy protections to prevent unfair rent hikes and bad-faith evictions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said they are also working with landlords to resolve disputes faster.

“We know that most landlords and tenants act in good faith,” he said. “But there are those, on both ends of the spectrum that continue to put challenges on the system. And we need to make sure that we have things in place to protect them.”

Parminder Dhaliwal is currently going through some issues with her tenant since they moved in two months ago.

She told Global News that they have been unable to collect any rent in two months as the renter refuses to pay.

“He even did not pay us a penny, not even a penny,” Dhaliwal said.

She said she believes the government’s announcement on Monday still favours tenants over landlords.

“We are not hopeful. We are hopeless because the government is making the laws not equal for both sides,” she added.

B.C. rent affordability an increasing problem

A new act will make it easier and faster for landlords to recoup unpaid rent but it won’t come into effect until next year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

