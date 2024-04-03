Kelowna Rockets take 2-1 series lead with 5-1 win over Wenatchee Wild

Send this page to someone via email

It wasn’t their best start, but the Kelowna Rockets had an undeniably great finish on Tuesday night.

At Prospera Place, Tij Iginla scored twice as Kelowna rebounded after giving up an early goal by scoring five unanswered markers in a 5-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild.

The Rockets led 2-1 and 3-1 at the period breaks and now lead the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series 2-1. Game 4 will take place Wednesday evening at Prospera Place.

“I think there was some nervous energy, but I liked our response after the fact,” Rockets head coach Kris Mallette said.

“I think, obviously, Wenatchee coming into a building where they obviously want to win a hockey game, they came out determined.

“The loose puck battles, they were winning those, got some shots early and put us on our heels.

“I liked our response as the game went on. We maybe had to get a little bit of a rhythm under us, and once we did, we did well.”

Wenatchee won the opening game last Friday, 8-6, but Kelowna levelled the series by winning Game 2 on Saturday, 3-1.

Game 5 will take place in Wenatchee on Friday, with Game 6, if needed, slated for Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

Also scoring for the Rockets on Tuesday night, before a crowd of 4,044, were Marek Rocak, Caden Price and Luke Schelter.

Briley Wood, who opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the playoffs at 5:55 of the first, replied for Wenatchee.

Jari Kykkanen had a near-perfect game between the pipes for Kelowna, stopping 31 of 32 shots. Daniel Hauser made 19 saves on 23 shots.

The Rockets were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Wild were 1-for-6.

“I think we played amazing tonight,” Kykkanen said. “Guys were sacrificing all around, blocking shots and our penalty kill was dialled (in).

“We gave up the (power-play) goal, but everything else we were killing off. It was a lot of fun to play behind those guys tonight.”