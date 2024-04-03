Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kelowna Rockets take 2-1 series lead with 5-1 win over Wenatchee Wild

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 1:33 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It wasn’t their best start, but the Kelowna Rockets had an undeniably great finish on Tuesday night.

At Prospera Place, Tij Iginla scored twice as Kelowna rebounded after giving up an early goal by scoring five unanswered markers in a 5-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild.

The Rockets led 2-1 and 3-1 at the period breaks and now lead the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series 2-1. Game 4 will take place Wednesday evening at Prospera Place.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades set to resume first round series with Prince Albert Raiders, tied 1-1'
Saskatoon Blades set to resume first round series with Prince Albert Raiders, tied 1-1

“I think there was some nervous energy, but I liked our response after the fact,” Rockets head coach Kris Mallette said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think, obviously, Wenatchee coming into a building where they obviously want to win a hockey game, they came out determined.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The loose puck battles, they were winning those, got some shots early and put us on our heels.

“I liked our response as the game went on. We maybe had to get a little bit of a rhythm under us, and once we did, we did well.”

Wenatchee won the opening game last Friday, 8-6, but Kelowna levelled the series by winning Game 2 on Saturday, 3-1.

Game 5 will take place in Wenatchee on Friday, with Game 6, if needed, slated for Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

Also scoring for the Rockets on Tuesday night, before a crowd of 4,044, were Marek Rocak, Caden Price and Luke Schelter.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Higher Edmonton Oilers playoff ticket prices part of supply-and-demand'
Higher Edmonton Oilers playoff ticket prices part of supply-and-demand

Briley Wood, who opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the playoffs at 5:55 of the first, replied for Wenatchee.

Story continues below advertisement

Jari Kykkanen had a near-perfect game between the pipes for Kelowna, stopping 31 of 32 shots. Daniel Hauser made 19 saves on 23 shots.

The Rockets were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Wild were 1-for-6.

“I think we played amazing tonight,” Kykkanen said. “Guys were sacrificing all around, blocking shots and our penalty kill was dialled (in).

“We gave up the (power-play) goal, but everything else we were killing off. It was a lot of fun to play behind those guys tonight.”

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices