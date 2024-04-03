Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Overdose prevention site closes in Vancouver, temporary facility activated

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overdose prevention site closes in Vancouver, temporary facility activated'
Overdose prevention site closes in Vancouver, temporary facility activated
An overdose prevention site in Vancouver has officially closed its doors after its lease ran up. The City of Vancouver decided to not renew the lease for the facility due to "community concerns."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The doors of an overdose prevention facility have officially closed in Vancouver.

The closure is due to the City of Vancouver choosing to not renew the lease for the Thomus Donaghy Overdose Prevention Site, which was announced in July 2023.

The decision to not renew the lease for the Seymour Street facility was a result of “concerns from the community” about “negative impacts” outside the site, according to Coun. Peter Meiszner.

He said everyone agrees the OPS is a “life-saving service that is desperately needed,” but there have been issues with safety, camping, cleanliness and “street disorder” outside it.

“We understand (these facilities) save lives and we need to ensure we have these services in Vancouver and I am 100 per cent in support of that,” Meiszner said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But they need to be run in a manner that is responsible and keeps the neighbourhood in mind.”

Click to play video: 'Report sheds light on Nanaimo’s worsening overdose crisis'
Report sheds light on Nanaimo’s worsening overdose crisis

A new overdose prevention site will be opened at Howe Street, near Helmcken Street, at a location that is already providing low-income housing and shelter spaces.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

It will be operated by RainCity Housing and Vancouver Coastal Health.

For now, while the transition takes place between the old facility and the new one, a temporary mobile overdose prevention site has been activated.

Trending Now

The temporary stop-gap facility is located at the old site.

A Vancouver drug advocate said the closure of the old site is a waste of resources.

“To close one and open one up … imagine the tremendous waste of resources,” said Vince Tao, an advocate with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users.

Story continues below advertisement

“How are we supposed to expect that something like this won’t happen again? We should be expanding these services, not closing.”

The local health authority is expected to release more information about the new facility later on Wednesday.

— More to come …

Click to play video: 'Safe consumption advocate'
Safe consumption advocate
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices