Amended licensed patio application returns to Guelph council

A request for a licensed patio in the Ward is being brought back to city council in Guelph.

Next Wednesday, council is set to consider a consultant’s letter on behalf of Mike Watt, the property owner, who is looking to have a 20-person patio built and shared between three buildings.

It would be shared between a Standing Room Only, Sugo on Surrey and the Double Rainbow Cafe.

Doug Todd, owner of Standing Room Only, said changes have been made to the request since it was deferred last June.

“I know Standing Room Only is very much considering putting in a second washroom, so there’ll be an extra door that actually increases the patio to be able to accommodate customers that want to have a drink outside,” Todd said.

Todd said the businesses would operate at different hours and the Ward is in a residential area, so he said the bar would not be loud and big, but rather quiet and elegant.

The request was deferred at a committee of the adjustment meeting last June after receiving complaints from three residents.

Hugh Handy, vice president of GSP Group, was also present at that same meeting on behalf of the applicant Watir Holdings Corp.

“We believe that this is an overall positive change and provides a dynamic that will increase and support those uses on the property,” Handy said.

Todd said one person complained that the building looked “gloomy,” and another resident said someone urinated behind the building.

Since then, he said that area has been paved and gates are up at both ends and a surveillance camera is going to be installed.

Among the other changes to the original request is a plan to stop serving alcohol past 11 p.m.

If approved, Todd said the patio would have a great impact on the Ward.

“The Ward is really cleaning up and it’s becoming a beautiful place. It’s a very sought-after place for people where they want to live, where they want to buy homes. I want to assist that, I want to make it better,” he said.

Todd said Watt has had a few people come forward on building a design for the patio, and expects he’ll make a quick decision, but only if the committee approves it.

He said this hub will be quite unique.

“We want our neighbors to know we care about; we’ve never had an issue with noise ever. We’ve never had bylaw show up saying you’re too noisy. That’s not what Standing Room Only is about, that’s not what 60 Ontario St. is about,” he said.